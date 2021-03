Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 15:46 Hits: 4

A group of banking and credit union industry groups on Tuesday defended banks from criticism by customers who haven't received their stimulus payments yet, saying the funds aren't being sent to financial institutions by t...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/543405-banks-point-finger-at-irs-for-brief-stimulus-checks-delay