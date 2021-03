Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 12:36 Hits: 3

Jared Kushner, former President Trump's son-in-law and a former senior White House adviser, praised President Biden for signaling he is open to rejoining the Iran nuclear agreement and said his administration has an oppor...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/543189-kushner-biden-move-on-iran-smart