Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 21:53 Hits: 1

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Friday kick-started the high-stakes debate on an infrastructure overhaul, tasking House committee heads with drafting "a big, bold and transformational" package, a top priority of President Biden.Fresh from a huge...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/543003-pelosi-launches-infrastructure-debate-urging-bipartisanship