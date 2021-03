Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 00:04 Hits: 2

Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, 30, was employed as a security contractor at a Navy base when he was alleged to have breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, authorities said.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/DNs0GQJ21Fg/