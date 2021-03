Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 14 March 2021 14:15 Hits: 2

The nation's top infectious disease expert warned Sunday that a new wave of COVID-19 infections could be on the way while urging former President Trump to tell his supporters to be vaccinated.Speaking with Chris Wa...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/543117-fauci-us-could-face-another-covid-19-surge