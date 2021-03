Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 21:42 Hits: 3

The Alabama Republican Party will honor former President Trump for being "one of the greatest and most effective presidents in the 245-year history of this Republic," ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/543086-alabama-republican-party-to-gift-trump-with-resolution-acknowledging-him