Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 02:12 Hits: 1

A debate over the GOP's stance on the national deficit played out in real time on Fox News Friday as host Chris Wallace called out former White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow over his criticism of President Biden's $...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/543044-chris-wallace-calls-out-larry-kudlows-hypocrisy-regarding-nations-deficit