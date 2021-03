Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 13 March 2021 13:01 Hits: 1

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) said in an interview this week that he did not feel unsafe during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot but might have if Black Lives Matter protestersĀ or far-left antifa activists had demonstrated there, sett...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/543050-gop-senator-says-he-didnt-feel-unsafe-during-riot-but-would-have-if-blm