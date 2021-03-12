The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Photos of the week ending March 12, 2021

As the country marked the one-year anniversary of the pandemic this week, Congress passed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

Security concerns at the Capitol still loom as Congress continued with its work.

Here’s the week in photos as captured by CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists:

Photos of the week ending March 12, 2021Acting Chief of the Capitol Police Yogananda Pittman and acting Assistant Chief Sean Gallagher arrive for the Capitol security task force briefing in the Capitol Visitor Center on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending March 12, 2021Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, and Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., leave the House Republican Conference meeting in the Capitol Visitor Center on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending March 12, 2021Sgt. Hannah Boulder of the Michigan National Guard sings and plays guitar in the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending March 12, 2021Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., presides over the House as members vote on the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending March 12, 2021Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., and Rep. Katherine M. Clark, D-Mass., take a selfie as Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., elbow bump after the enrollment ceremony for the American Rescue Plan Act on the West Front of the Capitol after the House passed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending March 12, 2021Rep. Jodey C. Arrington, R-Texas, is joined by other House Republicans during a news conference about border security on Thursday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending March 12, 2021National Guard members take photos on the Senate steps at the Capitol on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending March 12, 2021Rep. Tom Malinowski’s dog, Otto, peers through the balustrade by the House steps as Malinowski waits to enter the House chamber for a vote on Thursday. Malinowski, D-N.J., joked that Otto is housetrained but not Senate trained. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending March 12, 2021Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan., left, takes a selfie with Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., on the House steps after a vote on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending March 12, 2021Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., removes his tie as he walks down the House steps of the Capitol after the last vote of the week on Thursday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending March 12, 2021Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman talks on the phone outside of the Senate carriage entrance at the Capitol on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending March 12, 2021Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., rides the Senate subway to the Senate Republicans’ lunch in the Russell building on Thursday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)
The post Photos of the week ending March 12, 2021 appeared first on Roll Call.

