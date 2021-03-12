Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 15:00 Hits: 1

Sen. Mike Lee said a Democratic bill may as well have been “written in hell by the devil himself,” while Rep. Tim Ryan cried to the heavens that Congress pass a COVID-19 relief package.

Meanwhile, Sen. Amy Klobuchar considered the moniker “Klobuchair,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski showed off a totem pole in the Senate Indian Affairs Committee room and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer enjoyed the warm weather and got a head start on the summer.

[ Also watch: ‘Power is going to my head’ — Congressional Hits and Misses ]

The post ‘Heaven forbid’ Congress accomplish something — Congressional Hits and Misses appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/03/12/heaven-forbid-congress-accomplish-something-congressional-hits-and-misses/