Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) called Rep. David Cicilline “Rep. Mussolini” after the Rhode Island Democrat proposed a rule change to block her from forcing motions to adjourn. The comment came after Greene was asked by Newsweek about a...

