Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 17:35

Margaret Grun Kibben, the chaplain of the U.S. House, delivered a searing rebuke of lawmakers during her opening prayer in the chamber on Wednesday, saying they had “missed” the opportunity to rise above partisanship and unite against the pandemic....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/542532-house-chaplain-targets-lawmakers-over-failure-to-unite-against-pandemic