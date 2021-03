Articles

Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands) on Wednesday blasted Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.) for saying on the House floor that Black Lives Matter “doesn't like the old-fashioned family” and called for his remarks to be stricken from the record....

