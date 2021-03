Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 18:42 Hits: 1

Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) fired back this week at an oil company executive during an argument about tax breaks for the industry.“Please don’t patronize me by telling me that the oil and gas industry doesn’t have any special tax provisions....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/542563-katie-porter-scolds-oil-executive-please-dont-patronize-me