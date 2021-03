Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021

A key House committee voted Wednesday to consider a challenge from the Democratic candidate in a contested race for a House seat in Iowa. The House Administration Committee voted by a 6-3 margin to table Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks’s (R-Iowa...

