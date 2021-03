Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 20:17 Hits: 1

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) on Wednesday called for ethics investigations into GOP Reps. Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Paul Gosar (Ariz.) and Mo Brooks (Ala.) over what she described as their involvement in “instigating and aiding” the Jan. 6 riot...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/542592-jayapal-asks-for-ethics-investigation-into-boebert-gosar-brooks