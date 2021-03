Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 19:50 Hits: 8

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Merrick Garland to be President Biden's attorney general, a u-turn from a 2016 stalemate that kept him stuck in Senate limbo.Senators voted 70-30 on Garland's nomination to lead th...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/542529-senate-votes-to-confirm-garland-as-attorney-general