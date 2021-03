Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 23:51 Hits: 3

Former President Trump doubled down on his calls for Republicans to donate to his leadership PAC rather than the GOP amid a growing feud over the party's use of his name and likeness in its fundraising.In a stateme...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/542432-trump-doubles-down-on-calls-to-donate-directly-to-him