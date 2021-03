Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 13:33 Hits: 2

House Democrats have introduced a proposal to give the U.S. Postal Service billions to equip the department with tens of thousands of electric delivery vehicles.The bill would allocate $6 billion in funding to Postal Service and require at...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/542260-lawmakers-unveil-measure-to-give-usps-6b-for-electric-vehicles