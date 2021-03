Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 17:27 Hits: 6

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) on Tuesday said he believed Americans could start getting the $1,400 direct payments included in the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package by as early as next week.In an interview with MSNBC's...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/542338-clyburn-says-1400-checks-could-go-out-as-soon-as-next-week