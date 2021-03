Articles

Published on Monday, 08 March 2021

House Democrats are rolling out a resolution that would use artifacts from the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol to create a public display commemorating the events of that horrific day. A second resolution would honor the dozens of essential...

