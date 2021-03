Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 22:13 Hits: 1

The Republican National Committee (RNC) on Monday dismissed a cease-and-desist letter from former President Trump's attorneys, arguing that the GOP campaign arm has the right to use Trump's name in its fundrais...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/542191-rnc-fires-back-at-trump-says-it-can-use-his-name-in-fundraising-appeals