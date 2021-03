Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 07 March 2021 16:40 Hits: 0

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) called Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) a "professional politician" in response to Manchin's claims that the governor had used CARES Act funding for unrelated purposes.On CBS's "Face th...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/542009-justice-im-not-going-to-get-in-a-food-fight-with-joe-manchin-on