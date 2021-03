Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 07 March 2021 17:02 Hits: 1

A GOP senator who opposed both impeachments of former President Trump said Sunday that he believes impeachment-supporting Republicans such as Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) still have a place in the party.In an interview...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/542011-gop-senator-defends-cheney-murkowski-after-trump-rebuke