Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 13:00 Hits: 2

The Latino vote played a big part in President Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump in November, especially in battleground states like Arizona and Nevada. In others, Latino voters helped oust Democratic incumbents. So, is there a Latino voting bloc? CQ Roll Call’s Shawn Zeller tried to answer that question with Carlos Odio the founder, EquisLabs, a firm that uses data to get at what motivates America’s diverse Latino community.

Show Notes:

The post CQ Future: The Latino vote appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-future/cq-future-the-latino-vote/