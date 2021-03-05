‘Power is going to my head’ — Congressional Hits and Misses

Articles

Friday, 05 March 2021

Sen. Cory Booker joked about a power trip while he briefly sat in Sen. Richard J. Durbin’s chair, and an objection Thursday afternoon from Sen. Ron Johnson resulted in Senate floor staff reading a 600-plus page amendment until the wee hours of Friday morning.

Meanwhile, Rep. Rodney Davis discussed his good friends, as well as his mediocre friends; Sen. Thomas R. Carper recalled lyrics by The Who; and Sen. Roger Marshall brought doughnuts for Friday’s vote-a-rama session.

