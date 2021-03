Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 20:25 Hits: 1

One of President Biden's top policy goals, an increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025, suffered a big setback Friday when eight members of the Senate Democratic caucus voted against it.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/541860-the-eight-democrats-who-voted-no-on-15-minimum-wage