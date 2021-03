Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 19:21 Hits: 7

The man charged with illegally entering Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) office and stealing items including mail during the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol disrupted a court hearing on Thursday while yelling that his cont...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/541661-rioter-who-broke-into-pelosis-office-not-fair-im-still-in-jail