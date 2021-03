Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 21:16 Hits: 1

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of Americans is a top priority for federal and local health officials. However, among the many obstacles in distributing and administering this vaccine, the ability to communicate reliably is proving to...

Read more https://thehill.com/event/539612-covid-19-vaccine-trust-and-communication