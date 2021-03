Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 12:34 Hits: 1

Rep. Lance Gooden (Texas), the only House Republican to vote for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, reportedly said in a now-deleted post on Twitter that he had pressed the wrong button by accident....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/541558-republican-who-voted-for-police-reform-bill-accidentally-pressed-the-wrong