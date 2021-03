Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 16:57 Hits: 3

A group of 20 Republican attorney generals are criticizing the voting rights bill approved Wednesday night in the House, writing in a letter to congressional leaders that H.R. 1 would “impose burdensome costs and regulations on state and local...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/541617-republican-ags-say-democrats-voting-rights-bill-is-unconstitutional