Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 17:40 Hits: 6

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will donate $2 million to protect Democrats’ narrow House majority next year. A spokesperson for Pelosi confirmed to The Hill that she will give $1 million to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/541634-pelosi-to-donate-2-million-to-protect-house-majority