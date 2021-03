Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 22:29 Hits: 1

The department has delayed or cancelled more than 19 million medical appointments over the last year, but hopes to reschedule them in the months ahead.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/2qf8Y0iZCgE/