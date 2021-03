Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021

Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman told lawmakers on Wednesday that threats against members of Congress have nearly doubled in the past year.In testimony before a House Appropriations subcommittee that deals with the...

