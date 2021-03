Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 16:44 Hits: 1

The House will vote on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act on Thursday, Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) said Wednesday morning during a press call about the sweeping police reform proposal.The bill — reintroduced last week by Bass and House...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/541406-house-sets-vote-for-george-floyd-police-reform-bill