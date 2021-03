Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 11:00 Hits: 1

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has seen his star rise over the past year as Republicans look to him as a potential successor to former President Trump.DeSantis's profile grew e...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/541318-desantiss-rising-gop-profile-fuels-2024-talk