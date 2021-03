Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 18:16 Hits: 1

Congressional lawmakers are offering a gun control bill that would prevent convicted domestic abusers from buying or owning firearms. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) introduced The Protecting Domestic Violence and...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/541219-democrats-offer-gun-control-bill-to-end-boyfriend-loophole