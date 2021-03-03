The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Tanden withdraws as Biden's budget chief pick

President Joe Biden is withdrawing Neera Tanden's nomination to be his budget director, Biden said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

Tanden faced opposition from at least one Democratic senator and was struggling to win any Republican support, leaving her nomination to lead the White House Office of Management and Budget with no clear path toward confirmation.

"Unfortunately, it now seems clear that there is no path forward to gain confirmation, and I do not want continued consideration of my nomination to be a distraction from your other priorities," Tanden said in a letter requesting her withdrawal.

Biden's statement indicated that he expects Tanden to serve in another role in his administration.

