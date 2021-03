Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 04:02 Hits: 2

The Department of Defense is preparing to release a blistering report detailing Rep. Ronny Jackson's (R-Texas) time as the top White House physician during the Obama and Trump administrations.According to the repor...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/541336-pentagon-ig-finds-ex-trump-doctor-jackson-made-sexual-comments-violated