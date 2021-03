Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 27 February 2021 00:19 Hits: 1

House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) unveiled a plan on Friday to restore a limited version of earmarks that would allow lawmakers to direct spending for special projects in their districts.Republicans banned...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/540787-key-democrat-offers-bill-to-restore-limited-earmarks