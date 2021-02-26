The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Photos of the week ending Feb. 26, 2021

This week was filled with confirmation hearings for President Joe Biden’s Cabinet, oversight of the Capitol Police and the push to pass a COVID-19 relief bill with a hike in the minimum wage attached.

Here’s the week in photos as captured by CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists:

Photos of the week ending Feb. 26, 2021Merrick Garland, center, nominee to be attorney general, speaks with Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, and Chairman Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., as Garland arrives for his confirmation hearing on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending Feb. 26, 2021Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., arrives with fresh shirts in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending Feb. 26, 2021Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., nominee to be secretary of the Interior, arrives Tuesday for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. Chairman Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., is seen arriving in the background. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending Feb. 26, 2021Former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund arrives Tuesday to testify before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and Senate Rules and Senate Administration Committee joint hearing to examine the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending Feb. 26, 2021Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., waits to do a TV news interview in the Russell Senate Office Building on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending Feb. 26, 2021Members of Congress participate in a moment of silence on the steps of the Capitol on Tuesday for the 500,000 American lives lost to COVID-19. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending Feb. 26, 2021William Burns, right, nominee for CIA director, talks with Senate Intelligence Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., after his confirmation hearing in the Russell Senate Office Building on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending Feb. 26, 2021Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., leaves the Senate Republican lunch in the Russell Senate Office Building on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending Feb. 26, 2021Activists with Our Revolution hold $15 minimum wage signs outside of the Capitol complex on Thursday to call on Congress to pass the federal minimum wage hike proposed as part of the COVID-19 relief bill. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending Feb. 26, 2021From right, Reps. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., Bob Good, R-Va., and Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., participate in a news conference Thursday with members of the House Freedom Caucus outside the Capitol to oppose the Equality Act. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Photos of the week ending Feb. 26, 2021Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives for her weekly news conference in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
