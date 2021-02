Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 23:13 Hits: 2

House Democrats are slightly modifying language in a provision on the child tax credit in their coronavirus relief package, in an effort to prevent the Senate parliamentarian from ruling against the provision.

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/540772-democrats-adjust-language-on-child-tax-credit-in-relief-bill