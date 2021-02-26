The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

The most important person you don't know

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 7

The most important person you don't know

On today's episode, everything you want to know about the mysterious but powerful Senate Parliamentarian. Elizabeth MacDonough ruled Thursday that Senate Democrats would be deemed out of order if they include a $15 minimum wage in their coronavirus relief package. Congress editor Elana Schor and congressional budget reporter Caitlin Emma talk to host Scott Bland about the Senate's referee and this blow to the progressive agenda.

Subscribe and rate Nerdcast on Apple Podcasts.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2021/02/26/the-most-important-person-you-dont-know-471670

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version