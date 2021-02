Articles

Three Republicans opted to buck party lines and join Democrats in voting for the Equality Act on Thursday.The sweeping civil rights bill passed the House in a 224-206 vote, with every Democrat supporting the measure.While eight GOP lawmakers...

