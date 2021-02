Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 00:47 Hits: 5

The Senate parliamentarian on Thursday ruled against including a boost to the minimum wage in a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, arguing that it runs afoul of budget rules.The decision from the parliamentaria...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/540630-parliamentarian-nixes-minimum-wage-hike-in-coronavirus-bill