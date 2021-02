Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 19:40 Hits: 5

Pro-Trump Republican Catalina Lauf has announced she is mounting a primary challenge against Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), who has drawn backlash from his colleagues for his calls for the GOP to split with former President Trump.“Fake...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/540547-kinzinger-gets-pro-trump-primary-challenger