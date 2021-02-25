The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Photo of the day: Gimme 5

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 2

Photo of the day: Gimme 5(Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Activists with Our Revolution pick up their “5” after it was blown over by the wind. They held a small rally outside of the Capitol complex on Thursday to urge Congress to pass the $15 federal minimum wage hike proposed as part of the COVID-19 relief bill. That package is expected to get a vote on the House floor on Friday as part of the reconciliation process.

Loading the player...
var playerInstance_5980921 = jwplayer( "jwppp-video-5980921" ); playerInstance_5980921.setup({ playlist: "https://cdn.jwplayer.com/v2/media/kEoRbt9w", })

The post Photo of the day: Gimme 5 appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/02/25/photo-of-the-day-gimme-5/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version