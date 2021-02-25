Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 2(Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Activists with Our Revolution pick up their “5” after it was blown over by the wind. They held a small rally outside of the Capitol complex on Thursday to urge Congress to pass the $15 federal minimum wage hike proposed as part of the COVID-19 relief bill. That package is expected to get a vote on the House floor on Friday as part of the reconciliation process.
The post Photo of the day: Gimme 5 appeared first on Roll Call.
Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/02/25/photo-of-the-day-gimme-5/