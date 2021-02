Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 18:09 Hits: 4

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Thursday that Democrats will fight to keep the focus of the Jan. 6 investigative commission on the topic of the attack on the Capitol that day.Republican leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/540530-pelosi-dems-want-commission-focused-on-capitol-mob-attack