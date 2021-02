Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) could soon release more relaxed safety recommendations for people who have been fully vaccinated ...

