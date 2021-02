Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 00:32 Hits: 3

Former Capitol security officials clashed publicly on Tuesday over the events surrounding last month's deadly assault on the Capitol complex, casting blame at the intelligence community and the Pentagon while delivering c...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/540194-five-big-takeaways-on-the-capitol-security-hearings